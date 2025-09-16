Elon Musk wants to build a city on Mars by 2055

Elon Musk just shared his latest goal: build a self-sustaining settlement on Mars by 2055. He says this will need much greater tonnage delivered to Mars every two years, and the city would have its own habitats, robots, food and fuel production—basically everything to survive without Earth.

Musk's Mars vision hinges on SpaceX's Starship rocket The whole plan depends on SpaceX's Starship rocket, which is designed for heavy lifting and lots of launches.

The next version, coming soon, should haul over 100 tons into orbit to help with Mars missions.

Still, there are big engineering hurdles left—like making sure the heat shield can handle the trip.

Musk has been pushing back his Mars timeline for years Musk has been talking about sending people to Mars for years.

His early targets were ambitious but have evolved over time as SpaceX learns just how tough this mission really is.