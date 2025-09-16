Next Article
ChatGPT gets new safety features for teen users
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out fresh safety measures for teenagers on ChatGPT.
OpenAI is focusing on "safety, freedom, and privacy" for younger users.
Now, there are age restrictions on sensitive topics—like mental health or suicide notes—to help keep things safe and supportive.
OpenAI is also focusing on user data protection
To protect user data, OpenAI is adding stronger security features to block unauthorized access—even from employees.
There's also a review process for harmful or disruptive questions.
Altman clarified that while you can ask the AI a lot, it won't start any unethical or overly sensitive conversations by itself.