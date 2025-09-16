Google is testing a search app for Windows
Google just launched an experimental "Google app for Windows" through Google Labs, aiming to make searching way easier.
With a quick Alt + Space shortcut, you can look up stuff across your files, Google Drive, installed apps, and the web—all in one place with grouped results and handy Knowledge Panel-style answers.
AI overviews and Google Lens
The app sorts results into apps and websites, Google Drive, files, and web so you find things faster.
You can also quickly get to AI Overviews or AI Mode, and it includes Google Lens—so you can highlight, translate, or copy text and images straight from your screen.
Think of it as bringing mobile-style search superpowers to your Windows desktop.
Availability and requirements
For now, this app is only available in English to US users running Windows 10 or later.
You'll need a personal Google Account (Workspace accounts won't work yet).
It's a clear move by Google to make everyday desktop searching more powerful with AI—so keep an eye out if you want to try it when it expands!