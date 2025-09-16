Google is testing a search app for Windows

The app sorts results into apps and websites, Google Drive, files, and web so you find things faster. You can also quickly get to AI Overviews or AI Mode, and it includes Google Lens—so you can highlight, translate, or copy text and images straight from your screen. Think of it as bringing mobile-style search superpowers to your Windows desktop.

Availability and requirements

For now, this app is only available in English to US users running Windows 10 or later.

You'll need a personal Google Account (Workspace accounts won't work yet).

It's a clear move by Google to make everyday desktop searching more powerful with AI—so keep an eye out if you want to try it when it expands!