Next Article
Mark your calendars for rare partial solar eclipse on September 21
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! A rare partial solar eclipse is set to brighten the Southern Hemisphere at sunrise on September 21-22, 2025.
While it won't turn day into night like a total eclipse, you'll see the sun as a striking crescent—just before the September equinox.
Best views from New Zealand's South Island
The eclipse runs from 17:29 to 21:53 UTC on September 21, with a live stream from Dunedin, New Zealand if you can't make it outside.
The best views will be from New Zealand's South Island (up to 86% coverage), but folks near Antarctica's Ross Sea coast and Young Island in the Balleny chain will also get an amazing dawn show.