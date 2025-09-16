New cancer treatment could revolutionize how we tackle the disease

The 2-part system

The team designed a two-part system using a "caged" STING agonist called MSA2.

It stays inactive until it meets b-glucuronidase—an enzyme produced by tumors and not typically found in healthy tissue—so it boosts the immune response right where it's needed and leaves healthy tissue alone.

Lead researcher Goncalo Bernardes described it as "This is like sending two safe packages into the body that only unlock and combine when they meet the tumor's unique chemistry."