The Sun's been on a slow burn since 2008 Technology Sep 16, 2025

Turns out, the Sun hasn't been following the script. Instead of staying quiet after its 2008 low point, it's actually been getting more active for over 16 years.

A new study led by NASA's Jamie Jasinski found that solar winds and magnetic strength have kept climbing—way past what scientists expected from the usual 11-year cycle.

As Jasinski put it, "So it was a surprise to see that trend reversed. The Sun is slowly waking up."