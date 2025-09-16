The Sun's been on a slow burn since 2008
Turns out, the Sun hasn't been following the script. Instead of staying quiet after its 2008 low point, it's actually been getting more active for over 16 years.
A new study led by NASA's Jamie Jasinski found that solar winds and magnetic strength have kept climbing—way past what scientists expected from the usual 11-year cycle.
As Jasinski put it, "So it was a surprise to see that trend reversed. The Sun is slowly waking up."
Why this matters for us earthlings
This unexpected boost in solar activity isn't just a space nerd thing—it can mess with Earth's magnetic shield, put satellites and power grids at risk, and make space missions trickier.
Since no one knows when this cycle will end, keeping a close eye on the Sun is more important than ever to help protect our tech and daily life down here.