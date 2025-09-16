An asteroid will pass Earth in 2029: Is it dangerous?

Apophis's close approach

This close approach only happens once every 7,500 years and is a huge deal for both scientists and space fans.

Upcoming missions from Europe and Japan will study how Earth's gravity affects Apophis as it passes within just 10% of the Earth-Moon distance.

As MIT's Richard Binzel put it back in his 2025 lecture: "Apophis will safely pass the Earth."

So get ready for an epic cosmic show—and some cool new science!