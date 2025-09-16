YouTube Shorts gets AI tools to create cartoon clips, pop art

'Edit with AI' feature

These new tools let you animate still photos with motion capture, add pop art styles to your clips, and even insert objects using text prompts.

There's also a remix tool powered by Google's Lyria 2 AI that can turn dialogue into soundtracks with different moods.

Plus, the "Edit with AI" feature can automatically turn raw footage into video drafts—complete with music and voiceovers in English or Hindi—making Shorts creation faster and more fun.