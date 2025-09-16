Next Article
YouTube Shorts gets AI tools to create cartoon clips, pop art
Technology
YouTube just announced fresh AI-powered features for Shorts at its Made on YouTube event on September 16, 2025.
The highlight is Veo 3 Fast, a custom Google AI model that helps creators make 480p videos with sound, now available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
'Edit with AI' feature
These new tools let you animate still photos with motion capture, add pop art styles to your clips, and even insert objects using text prompts.
There's also a remix tool powered by Google's Lyria 2 AI that can turn dialogue into soundtracks with different moods.
Plus, the "Edit with AI" feature can automatically turn raw footage into video drafts—complete with music and voiceovers in English or Hindi—making Shorts creation faster and more fun.