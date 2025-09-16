YouTube adds mini-games, dual-format streaming to livestreams

YouTube just rolled out a major update to its Live platform, announced at the Made on YouTube event today (Tuesday, September 16, 2025). With livestreaming booming—over 30% of daily users tuned in live last quarter—YouTube is stepping up to compete with TikTok Live and Twitch.

Playable games and dual-format streaming Now you can play mini-games like Angry Birds Showdown and Trivia Crack right inside live streams.

These "Playables" are all about making streams more fun and helping new creators get started.

Plus, dual-format streaming lets creators broadcast in both horizontal and vertical modes at the same time.

Other new features for creators Dual-format streaming means a better experience whether you're watching on your phone or laptop, with one chat for everyone.

Creators can go live vertically from mobile, react to other streams in real time, use AI-generated highlights to make Shorts instantly, and even test everything privately before going live.