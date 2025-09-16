YouTube's new AI tools can help you create clips faster Technology Sep 16, 2025

YouTube just announced fresh AI tools to help podcasters create clips faster and with less hassle, introduced at their Made on YouTube event in NYC.

Soon, these AI-powered suggestions will be available for US video podcasters, and by early next year, you'll even be able to turn those clips into YouTube Shorts.

For audio podcasters, customizable AI-made videos are coming soon—initially for select podcasters, with a wider release set for 2026.