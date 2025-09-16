YouTube's new AI tools can help you create clips faster
YouTube just announced fresh AI tools to help podcasters create clips faster and with less hassle, introduced at their Made on YouTube event in NYC.
Soon, these AI-powered suggestions will be available for US video podcasters, and by early next year, you'll even be able to turn those clips into YouTube Shorts.
For audio podcasters, customizable AI-made videos are coming soon—initially for select podcasters, with a wider release set for 2026.
YouTube is leaning into the growing podcasting trend
This move is all about keeping YouTube a go-to spot for podcasts as competition heats up with TikTok and Instagram Reels.
As of July 2025, people are watching over 100 million hours of podcasts on YouTube every day—over 30% of that is live or premier content.
Meanwhile, Spotify keeps adding new video and interactive features too.