Aluminum and water battery could replace lithium-ion ones
Researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), in collaboration with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc Bengaluru, have built a new kind of battery using aluminum and water, aiming to serve as an alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
This design is not just safer (minimizing the risk of overheating or explosions), but also cheaper and kinder to the environment—plus, it uses materials that are easy to find.
Battery keeps 96.77% of its capacity even after 150 charge cycles
The battery combines a copper hexacyanoferrate cathode with aluminum ions and a molybdenum trioxide anode.
It keeps 96.77% of its capacity even after 150 charge cycles and still works when bent or folded in half—perfect for foldable phones or wearables.
The team even powered an LCD screen while bending the battery.
Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which rely on rare metals and can be risky, this new battery uses common materials and a non-flammable electrolyte.
It's stable over time, can be made in all sorts of shapes, and could help power future gadgets or electric vehicles more sustainably.
The research was published this year in the Journal of Energy Storage.