Aluminum and water battery could replace lithium-ion ones Technology Sep 16, 2025

Researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), in collaboration with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc Bengaluru, have built a new kind of battery using aluminum and water, aiming to serve as an alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

This design is not just safer (minimizing the risk of overheating or explosions), but also cheaper and kinder to the environment—plus, it uses materials that are easy to find.