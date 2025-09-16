WhatsApp introduces payments, in-app calling, and more for businesses

WhatsApp has launched a series of new features at its second annual Business Summit in Mumbai. The updates are aimed at helping businesses streamline their operations, strengthen customer connections, and drive growth. Among the key announcements was the introduction of payments within the WhatsApp Business app. This feature will permit small businesses to share QR codes with customers for direct and secure transactions on the platform.

Enhanced communication In-app calling to connect users with customer support executives WhatsApp has also launched an in-app calling feature for larger businesses. This will let users connect with customer support executives via voice calls. Video calling and voice messages are expected to be added soon. The company said that businesses are already using Business AI for providing scaled support through voice interactions.

Marketing integration Centralized campaign management in Ads Manager WhatsApp has launched centralized campaign management in Ads Manager. This will let companies run marketing campaigns across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram from one place. Meta's AI will optimize budgets across platforms. The company is also expanding business discovery by rolling out ads in Status, promoted channels, and paid subscriptions in the Updates tab.

Business adaptability Other notable updates for small businesses The new features give small businesses the flexibility to use both the WhatsApp Business App and Business Platform (API) on the same phone number. This is to cater to different customer engagement needs. The company is working with states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to build official chatbots for citizen services.