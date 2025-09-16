Apple Sports' widget for iOS does not work in CarPlay
What's the story
Apple has updated its Sports app with a new iOS widget for the home screen. The feature displays upcoming fixtures and live scores of your favorite teams. However, the bad news is that this widget doesn't work with the new CarPlay widgets feature in iOS 26. This limitation is disappointing, especially since Apple Sports covers a wide range of sports.
Feature overview
CarPlay's new widgets panel
The new CarPlay widgets panel is a cleaner, more organized version of the traditional dashboard interface. It offers a homescreen-like experience for users. Despite this, Apple's decision not to make its Sports widget compatible with this update is puzzling. Other third-party apps like FotMob do offer similar functionality but only for football, leaving fans of other sports looking for alternatives.
Expansion news
Apple Sports expands coverage
Along with the new widget, Apple Sports has also expanded its coverage to include more football leagues. These are Bundesliga 2, Ligue 2, Primeira Liga, Segunda Division and Serie B. The app has also added teams and leagues from Austria, Germany, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. This expansion shows Apple's commitment to providing a comprehensive sports experience for its users.