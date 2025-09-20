AI will replace customer support jobs, says OpenAI CEO Technology Sep 20, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on jobs, especially in customer service.

On The Tucker Carlson Show, he shared that he is "confident that a lot of current customer support that happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that'll be better done by an AI."

He also pointed out that programmers might feel the effects next, and that these changes could happen much faster than past tech shifts.

Still, he believes roles needing real human care—like nursing—aren't going anywhere.