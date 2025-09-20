AI will replace customer support jobs, says OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on jobs, especially in customer service.
On The Tucker Carlson Show, he shared that he is "confident that a lot of current customer support that happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that'll be better done by an AI."
He also pointed out that programmers might feel the effects next, and that these changes could happen much faster than past tech shifts.
Still, he believes roles needing real human care—like nursing—aren't going anywhere.
Altman's views on AI job impact
Some experts aren't convinced by Altman's predictions. Research firm Gartner expects many companies to rethink cutting support jobs by 2027, even as some big players like Oracle push for full automation.
Meanwhile, Altman admits he loses sleep over the ethical side of AI and says we need to be thoughtful about how these tools are used every day by millions.