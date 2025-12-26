AIIMS and Google team up for AI skin care app
AIIMS and Google are building an AI-powered app to help people—and especially doctors—spot skin issues faster, even in remote areas.
Launching next year, the app will let users upload photos of their skin along with basic info like age and symptoms.
Using computer vision, it'll scan the image, compare it to a huge database of skin conditions, and suggest possible diagnoses or referrals.
Making dermatology help more accessible
The main goal is to support general physicians who often see skin problems but don't have easy access to specialists.
The AI is being trained specifically for Indian skin tones to improve accuracy.
While the app can offer basic advice, it won't give out prescriptions—it's meant as a helpful tool for doctors and communities where expert care is hard to find.