AIIMS and Google team up for AI skin care app Technology Dec 26, 2025

AIIMS and Google are building an AI-powered app to help people—and especially doctors—spot skin issues faster, even in remote areas.

Launching next year, the app will let users upload photos of their skin along with basic info like age and symptoms.

Using computer vision, it'll scan the image, compare it to a huge database of skin conditions, and suggest possible diagnoses or referrals.