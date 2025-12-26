Next Article
WhatsApp's latest iOS beta makes managing devices and chats easier
Technology
WhatsApp's newest iOS beta (25.37.10.71) is here, bringing some handy updates to make life on the app smoother.
Now, you can easily see all your connected devices—like your Apple Watch—right from the Linked Devices section, with no more QR codes or extra verification needed.
Smarter device control and better chat management
You'll get details like device names and last active times, and if you want to disconnect something, just uninstall its app.
Plus, WhatsApp has refreshed its chat and storage tools: archiving, muting, organizing conversations, and tracking storage by media type are all simpler now—making it easier to keep your chats tidy and your phone clutter-free.