Supercomputers reveal how black holes feed on surrounding material
Scientists just used some of the world's fastest supercomputers to figure out how black holes—about 10 times the mass of our Sun—gulp down nearby matter.
Led by Lizhong Zhang, the team ran high-powered simulations to see what really happens when stuff falls into these cosmic giants.
Smarter models, clearer answers
By using new algorithms that better track how light and matter behave near black holes, the researchers created simulations that match what we actually see in space.
Their models showed swirling disks full of turbulence and radiation, launching strong winds and jets—all shaped by magnetic fields.
Why it matters for future discoveries
These findings help scientists decode mysterious X-ray signals from space and will make it easier to study even bigger black holes next.
The work opens up new ways to understand how black holes shape their surroundings—and maybe even our galaxy's center someday.