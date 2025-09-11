AIIMS launches WhatsApp-based mental health app for students

Subscription model for institutions

"Never Alone" gives students 24/7 access to mental health consultations for just 70 paise per day—costs are covered by participating institutes.

Institutions need to subscribe via AIIMS Delhi first.

Dr. Nand Kumar from AIIMS highlighted the urgency behind this launch, pointing out that over 1.7 lakh people in India died by suicide in 2022 alone.

The hope is that tools like this can make reaching out for help a lot easier when it counts most.