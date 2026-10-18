Airtel launches ₹185, ₹203, ₹206 prepaid plans for feature phones
Technology
Airtel just dropped three new prepaid plans made for people who use feature phones: think basic calling, no data needed.
The plans cost ₹185, ₹203, and ₹206, each giving you unlimited calls and 300 SMS, with validity options of 28 days, 30 days, or a full calendar month.
You can grab these easily through the Airtel app.
TRAI directive prompts Airtel rollout
This move comes after TRAI told telecom companies to offer voice-only options so users aren't forced into data-heavy packs.
With around 220 million Indians still on feature phones and 2G use actually growing, these new plans make staying connected simpler, and Airtel is the first to roll them out before the October 21 deadline.