AI's vulnerabilities could be the next big cyberattack vector
AI assistants are everywhere now, helping automate tasks and make decisions at work.
But as they handle more of our personal and financial info, they're becoming big targets for hackers.
Attacks like prompt injections or data poisoning can trick these systems into leaking sensitive data or making mistakes—especially in sectors like banking, healthcare, and logistics, where sensitive data is handled.
AI's weaknesses can create new security holes
AI tools process tons of data and are used across departments like IT and marketing, which means there are more ways for cybercriminals to break in.
Sometimes, the code these AIs write can copy bad habits from their training data, opening up new security holes that aren't always easy to spot.
Companies need to adopt smarter security strategies
With AI now a core part of digital life, its weaknesses could put both your personal details and business info at risk.
To keep things safe, companies need smarter security strategies, tighter access controls, and real people keeping an eye on what the AI is doing—because even the smartest tech needs backup.