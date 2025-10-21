AI's vulnerabilities could be the next big cyberattack vector Technology Oct 21, 2025

AI assistants are everywhere now, helping automate tasks and make decisions at work.

But as they handle more of our personal and financial info, they're becoming big targets for hackers.

Attacks like prompt injections or data poisoning can trick these systems into leaking sensitive data or making mistakes—especially in sectors like banking, healthcare, and logistics, where sensitive data is handled.