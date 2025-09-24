Alibaba launches Qwen3-Max, its most powerful AI model yet

The autonomous agent capabilities of the Qwen3-Max model are designed to require fewer human prompts than traditional chatbots like ChatGPT . This allows it to make decisions and take actions independently toward a goal set by the user. Alibaba has also claimed that third-party benchmarks such as Tau2-Bench show Qwen3-Max outperforming competitors like Anthropic's Claude and DeepSeek-V3.1 on certain metrics.

Strategic focus

Alibaba to invest $53.4B in AI infrastructure

Alibaba has prioritized AI alongside its core e-commerce business. The company had previously announced a plan to invest $53 billion in AI-related infrastructure over three years. Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said they would increase spending further but did not disclose any specific figures. Along with Qwen3-Max, the company has also launched a few other AI products today. These include Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal immersive system designed for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits.