Aliens could be listening to our radio signals: Study
A new NASA-supported study suggests that aliens could actually detect the radio signals Earth sends to spacecraft like Mars rovers.
The research offers a fresh way for scientists to search for extraterrestrial life.
Aliens might have heard our signals during certain planetary alignments
When we send radio signals to planets like Mars, they don't just stop there—they keep going into deep space.
The study found there was a 77% chance that any aliens lined up with Earth and Mars in the past 20 years could have picked up these transmissions.
For other planet alignments, the odds drop a lot.
What does this mean for the search for extraterrestrial life?
The researchers suggest SETI should focus on star systems with planetary lineups similar to Earth and Mars, since those are prime times for catching or sending signals.
If alien civilizations have tech like ours, they could spot our messages from as far as 23 light-years away.