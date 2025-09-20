Next Article
X's AI-driven feed to let you customize your experience
Elon Musk just revealed that X (formerly Twitter) will roll out a completely AI-driven feed by November 2025.
The big idea? To make your timeline way more personal and less influenced by mainstream algorithms or politics.
You'll be able to shape your own experience using Grok, X's smart AI assistant, so what you see actually matches your interests.
Grok will also get a 'Read aloud' feature
Grok is also picking up a "Read Aloud" feature, letting it talk back in a human-like voice for easier interactions.
Product Head Nikita Bier shared that the future of X is all about giving users more control and making the platform feel fresh and relevant—so you can truly make it your own.