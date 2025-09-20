X's AI-driven feed to let you customize your experience Technology Sep 20, 2025

Elon Musk just revealed that X (formerly Twitter) will roll out a completely AI-driven feed by November 2025.

The big idea? To make your timeline way more personal and less influenced by mainstream algorithms or politics.

You'll be able to shape your own experience using Grok, X's smart AI assistant, so what you see actually matches your interests.