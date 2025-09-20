Vitamin D3 may slow biological aging: Study
A recent US study suggests that taking vitamin D3 daily may help slow down biological aging by protecting telomeres—the little caps on your DNA that keep cells healthy.
Researchers followed over 1,000 adults for four years to see how vitamin D3 affects the aging process.
People who took 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 each day had longer telomeres—basically, their cells showed measurable protection compared to those who didn't take it.
Omega-3 supplements didn't show the same effect.
Telomeres naturally get shorter as we age, which can lead to higher risks for things like heart disease and cancer.
Vitamin D3's benefits might go beyond just bone and immune health—it could help keep your cells younger for longer.
Experts say supplements should be used wisely and paired with healthy habits for best results.