Vitamin D3 may slow biological aging: Study

People who took 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 each day had longer telomeres—basically, their cells showed measurable protection compared to those who didn't take it. Omega-3 supplements didn't show the same effect.

Telomeres naturally get shorter as we age, which can lead to higher risks for things like heart disease and cancer.

Vitamin D3's benefits might go beyond just bone and immune health—it could help keep your cells younger for longer.

Experts say supplements should be used wisely and paired with healthy habits for best results.