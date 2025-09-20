WhatsApp may soon let users link their Facebook profiles

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to add their Facebook profile links on the messaging platform. The functionality was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.25.26.12) and is currently under development, not yet available for public testing. Once released, this feature will give users an option to display their Facebook icon and handle directly on their WhatsApp profile, just like they can with Instagram accounts through the Accounts Center.

User control Users can choose to skip adding Facebook link The Facebook profile link feature is completely optional, giving users full control over their social media visibility. If a user doesn't want to share their Facebook account, they can simply skip adding it without any impact on their WhatsApp experience. This way, the feature caters to those who want to make their social media presence more visible while still maintaining privacy settings of their choice.

Verification process Links can be verified through Accounts Center The verification of Facebook profile links will be done through the Accounts Center, ensuring that the account actually belongs to the user. Once verified, a Facebook icon will appear next to the profile link, indicating authenticity and preventing impersonation. However, users can also choose to leave their Facebook profile link unverified if they prefer. This would display a generic link icon and full URL, just like unverified Instagram links.