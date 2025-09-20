New Alzheimer's drugs, blood test: What's the latest

Blood test to spot early Alzheimer's changes

A new blood test that spots Alzheimer's markers has been available in the US since May and could make diagnosis easier than more invasive spinal taps. It isn't approved in Europe yet.

While the US Alzheimer's Association now says these biomarkers alone can confirm a diagnosis, European experts—like Dutch neurologist Edo Richard—remind us that just having abnormal markers doesn't always mean you'll get dementia.

Ongoing research is looking at whether catching Alzheimer's earlier with these tools will actually help people do better long-term.