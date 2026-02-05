Alphabet to nearly double 2026 spending to $185B on AI

Google 's parent company, Alphabet, is set to double its capital expenditure in 2026. The tech giant plans to invest between $175 billion and $185 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, CEO Sundar Pichai announced. This is a sharp increase from the $91.5 billion spent last year. The move comes as part of Alphabet's strategy to stay ahead in the highly competitive artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Strategic allocation Investment in AI compute capacity Alphabet's CFO Anat Ashkenazi said the company will invest in AI compute capacity. This infrastructure will support frontier model development by Google DeepMind, improve user experience, and drive higher advertiser ROI across Google services. The aggressive investment comes on the back of strong revenue growth, especially in its Google Cloud business which saw a 48% jump to $17.7 billion in Q4 2025.

Financial milestone Record revenue for Alphabet in Q4 2025 In 2025, Alphabet's annual revenue crossed the $400 billion mark for the first time, reaching $402.8 billion in sales. This financial success has been driven by a surge in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions as well as core GCP products. The company also reported total revenue of $113.8 billion for the quarter, an 18% year-on-year increase with net income growing by 30%.

Advertisement

AI dominance Gemini model gaining traction Google has made significant strides in the AI race with powerful frontier models like Gemini 3 leading major AI benchmarks. The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone, Pichai said, adding that their first-party models now process over 10 billion tokens per minute via direct API use by customers. The Gemini app also now boasts over 750 million monthly active users, up from 650 million in October.

Advertisement