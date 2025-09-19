Amazfit's rugged T-Rex 3 Pro arrives in India
Amazfit just dropped its rugged T-Rex 3 Pro in India, aimed at outdoor lovers and trail runners.
Priced at ₹34,999, you can grab it on Amazon, Amazfit's site, or select stores.
The watch is built to handle tough conditions with a titanium alloy bezel and buttons, works even at -30°C, and packs handy extras like a dual-color LED flashlight plus a built-in speaker and microphone.
Watch packs plenty of features for outdoor lovers
You get a sharp 1.5-inch sapphire glass AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness—great for sunny hikes.
There's dual-band GPS with six satellite systems for accurate tracking and over 180 sport modes (from trail runs to scuba dives).
Battery life stretches up to 25 days on the bigger model.
Health data syncs through the Zepp app, and it supports Helio Strap/Ring for pro-level heart-rate monitoring.
Is it worth buying?
If you're serious about adventure sports or want a watch that can keep up with wild weather (and your workout streak), the T-Rex 3 Pro could be worth checking out—even if it sits on the pricier side for smartwatches in 2025.