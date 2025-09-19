Amazfit's rugged T-Rex 3 Pro arrives in India

Watch packs plenty of features for outdoor lovers

You get a sharp 1.5-inch sapphire glass AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness—great for sunny hikes.

There's dual-band GPS with six satellite systems for accurate tracking and over 180 sport modes (from trail runs to scuba dives).

Battery life stretches up to 25 days on the bigger model.

Health data syncs through the Zepp app, and it supports Helio Strap/Ring for pro-level heart-rate monitoring.