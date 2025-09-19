NASA astronauts capture Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft for ISS docking
NASA astronauts Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman grabbed Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL spacecraft using the ISS's Canadarm2 robotic arm on Thursday morning.
The capture came after a two-day delay caused by a software-triggered engine shutdown, which mission control sorted out before the final approach.
Cygnus will be installed on Unity module later today
NASA will install Cygnus XL on the ISS's Unity module later today, with plans for it to stay docked until March 2026.
You can catch the installation livestream starting at 9am EDT on NASA+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and social media—so you don't have to miss this space milestone.
Cygnus XL launched on September 14
Launched September 14, 2025, from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9, this "S.S. William 'Willie' C. McCool" spacecraft is packed with over 4990kg of science experiments and supplies to keep ISS research moving forward.