Amazon acquires DuckLabs, team behind DuckDB

Despite the acquisition, DuckLabs will continue its operations in Amsterdam. The company will keep developing DuckDB and other related projects.

However, it's worth noting that Amazon isn't acquiring the DuckDB open-source project itself. Under the MIT license, DuckDB will remain free and open source under the supervision of the DuckDB Foundation.

Other projects like DuckLake and Quack will also stay open source as per DuckLabs's commitment.