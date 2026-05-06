Amazon cuts Beats Solo 4 headphones to $130 from $200
Technology
Amazon has dropped the Beats Solo 4 headphones to $130 (down from $200), making them way more affordable, almost half the price of AirPods Pro 3.
If you've been eyeing quality wireless headphones, this is a solid chance to snag them, but heads up: the deal won't last long.
Beats Solo 4 adaptive-sound 50-hour battery
The Solo 4s pack impressive sound that adapts as you move, plus super comfy ear cushions and a flexible headband for all-day wear.
With up to 50 hours of battery life and easy compatibility with iOS, Android, tablets, and even gaming consoles, they're built for everyday use.
Built-in mics let you call hands-free or chat with your favorite smart assistant, pretty handy at this price point.