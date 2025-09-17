Next Article
Amazon GIF 2025: Intel laptops available at up to 50% off
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicks off September 23, 2025, with early laptop deals already live—think up to 50% off on popular Intel-powered models.
Prime members score a bonus: early access from September 22 plus instant bank discounts.
Check out the best deals
Standouts include the Acer ALG AL15G-53 gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 graphics, and a fast Full HD display.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 packs an Intel Core i5, plenty of RAM, and speedy SSD storage—solid choices for students or anyone needing power on the go.
Why invest in a budget Intel laptop?
With these big price drops—Acer and ASUS models available at competitive prices—you're getting strong specs without overspending.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade for classes or gaming nights, now's a smart time to jump in.