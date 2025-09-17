Next Article
Amazon sale: Sony soundbars now available with up to 40% discount
Technology
Looking to boost your home movie nights or gaming setup? Amazon's got Sony soundbars at up to 40% off for a limited time.
These deals cover several models, so whether you want deep bass or just better TV audio, there's something here.
Highlights include the HT-S2000 with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer at ₹69,990, the Alexa-ready HT-A3000 for ₹47,610, and the powerful 1000W HT-S500RF at ₹35,018.
Why invest in a soundbar?
Soundbars give you way better audio than built-in TV speakers without taking up much space.
They're easy to set up under your TV or on a wall and come packed with features like surround sound, voice control support, and wireless connectivity—making your binge-watching or music sessions a lot more fun.