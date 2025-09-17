Amazon sale: Sony soundbars now available with up to 40% discount Technology Sep 17, 2025

Looking to boost your home movie nights or gaming setup? Amazon's got Sony soundbars at up to 40% off for a limited time.

These deals cover several models, so whether you want deep bass or just better TV audio, there's something here.

Highlights include the HT-S2000 with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer at ₹69,990, the Alexa-ready HT-A3000 for ₹47,610, and the powerful 1000W HT-S500RF at ₹35,018.