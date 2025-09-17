Giant asteroid to safely fly past Earth tomorrow
A giant asteroid called 2025 FA22 is set to zip past Earth this Thursday, September 18.
It's between 130m and 290m wide and was once flagged as a possible threat for a collision in 2089.
Good news: recent checks confirm it'll cruise by safely, with its minimum approach distance around 835,000km away from us.
Asteroid was once flagged as a possible threat
2025 FA22 was spotted by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS 2 telescope back in March and even made it onto the European Space Agency's top risk list for a while. But after more observations, experts ruled out any danger during this flyby.
The Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union says there are about 2,500 "potentially hazardous" asteroids out there, so keeping tabs on these space rocks really matters—even when they're just passing through.