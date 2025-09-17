Giant asteroid to safely fly past Earth tomorrow

Asteroid was once flagged as a possible threat

2025 FA22 was spotted by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS 2 telescope back in March and even made it onto the European Space Agency's top risk list for a while. But after more observations, experts ruled out any danger during this flyby.

The Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union says there are about 2,500 "potentially hazardous" asteroids out there, so keeping tabs on these space rocks really matters—even when they're just passing through.