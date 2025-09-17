Kodak Matrix Series QLED Google TVs launched in India
Kodak just dropped its Matrix Series QLED Google TVs in India.
Available in 43," 50," 55," and 65" sizes, these TVs feature 4K Ultra HD QLED displays with HDR10+ for a solid viewing experience.
Prices start at ₹18,799 and top out at ₹37,999.
Running on Google TV, you get easy access to all your favorite apps plus built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and AirPlay support.
Under the hood is a Quad-Core ARM Cortex A55 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage—enough for smooth multitasking.
Audio output ranges from 50W to 60W depending on the size.
Kodak's quantum dot QLED panels deliver over a billion colors with boosted brightness and contrast.
With HDR10+, AI Smooth Motion tech, and a 60Hz refresh rate, you'll get crisp visuals whether you're binging shows or gaming.
For the price, it's an appealing option if you want premium features without breaking the bank.