Sony PS5 gets new power saving mode, DualSense controller improvements
Technology
Sony just dropped a fresh PS5 update on September 17, 2025, adding a new Power Saving mode and making it easier to use your DualSense controllers across different devices.
These features were in beta since July, but now everyone gets access.
How to enable power saving mode
The Power Saving mode helps cut down the PS5's energy use by lowering game performance—just head to Settings > System > Power Saving to turn it on.
Supported games will show an icon when this is active.
Plus, you can now pair your DualSense or DualSense Edge controller with up to four devices at once, and switching between your console, PC, or cloud gaming is way smoother—no more reconnecting every time you swap platforms.