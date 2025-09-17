Sony PS5 gets new power saving mode, DualSense controller improvements

How to enable power saving mode

The Power Saving mode helps cut down the PS5's energy use by lowering game performance—just head to Settings > System > Power Saving to turn it on.

Supported games will show an icon when this is active.

Plus, you can now pair your DualSense or DualSense Edge controller with up to four devices at once, and switching between your console, PC, or cloud gaming is way smoother—no more reconnecting every time you swap platforms.