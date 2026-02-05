Amazon in talks to invest $50B in OpenAI: Report
Amazon is in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI, a move that could push OpenAI's value from $500 billion to $830 billion.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and OpenAI's Sam Altman are leading the discussions. Talks are ongoing with no stated completion date.
Deal could reduce OpenAI's dependency on Microsoft
This deal is part of a larger $100 billion funding round that OpenAI is seeking and could help it rely less on Microsoft for tech resources.
There's also talk of OpenAI using Amazon's AI chips for its future projects.
Amazon's ongoing AI investments
Amazon plans to spend on AI data centers and chips, and has invested around $8 billion in Anthropic and opened an $11 billion data center campus in Indiana.