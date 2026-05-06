Amazon India sale starts May 8, up to 70% off
Technology
Amazon India's big summer sale drops on May 8, promising up to 70% off on everything from fashion and electronics to home appliances and beauty.
If you use an HDFC Bank credit card or EMI, you can snag up to 10% instant discounts.
Prime members may get first dibs and even more savings across over 200,000 products.
Deals on smartphones, appliances and fashion
Expect major deals on top smartphones (think Apple, Samsung, OnePlus), plus laptops, earbuds, and smartwatches.
Home essentials like air conditioners and refrigerators will have exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options.
Fashion finds (like sneakers and sunscreens) and travel gear are also in the spotlight.