Amazon India sale starts May 8, up to 70% off Technology May 06, 2026

Amazon India's big summer sale drops on May 8, promising up to 70% off on everything from fashion and electronics to home appliances and beauty.

If you use an HDFC Bank credit card or EMI, you can snag up to 10% instant discounts.

Prime members may get first dibs and even more savings across over 200,000 products.