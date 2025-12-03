Amazon launches 'AI Factories' to run sensitive workloads safely

Amazon has launched a new product, "AI Factories," that lets large corporations and governments run its artificial intelligence (AI) systems in their own data centers. The move is aimed at addressing concerns over data sovereignty, giving complete control over sensitive information to organizations. The idea is simple: customers provide the power and the data center, while AWS installs and manages the AI system.

Tech partnership AI Factories is a collaboration with NVIDIA The AI Factories are a result of a collaboration between Amazon and NVIDIA. The system uses a mix of AWS and NVIDIA technology, providing businesses the choice to use either NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs or Amazon's new Trainium3 chip. It also leverages AWS's own networking, storage, databases, and security systems while integrating with services like Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker AI.

Data control AI Factories: A response to data sovereignty concerns The launch of AI Factories comes as a response to the growing demand for data sovereignty among businesses and governments. By allowing organizations to run AWS's AI technology in their own data centers, Amazon is giving them full control over their sensitive data. This way, companies don't have to send their data to a model maker or share hardware with others, ensuring maximum security and privacy.