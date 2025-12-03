Amazon launches 'AI Factories' to run sensitive workloads safely

LOADING...
AI Factories are a collaboration with NVIDIA

By Mudit Dube
Dec 03, 2025
10:23 am
What's the story

Amazon has launched a new product, "AI Factories," that lets large corporations and governments run its artificial intelligence (AI) systems in their own data centers. The move is aimed at addressing concerns over data sovereignty, giving complete control over sensitive information to organizations. The idea is simple: customers provide the power and the data center, while AWS installs and manages the AI system.

Tech partnership

AI Factories is a collaboration with NVIDIA

The AI Factories are a result of a collaboration between Amazon and NVIDIA. The system uses a mix of AWS and NVIDIA technology, providing businesses the choice to use either NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs or Amazon's new Trainium3 chip. It also leverages AWS's own networking, storage, databases, and security systems while integrating with services like Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker AI.

Data control

AI Factories: A response to data sovereignty concerns

The launch of AI Factories comes as a response to the growing demand for data sovereignty among businesses and governments. By allowing organizations to run AWS's AI technology in their own data centers, Amazon is giving them full control over their sensitive data. This way, companies don't have to send their data to a model maker or share hardware with others, ensuring maximum security and privacy.

Market competition

Amazon's AI Factories take on Microsoft's tech

The launch of AI Factories also pits Amazon against Microsoft, which launched similar technology earlier this year. However, unlike Microsoft, which is building global data centers and offering "Azure Local" for on-premises installations, Amazon emphasizes on-premises solutions for more privacy and control. This strategic move highlights the competitive landscape in the cloud computing industry as tech giants race to provide advanced solutions while addressing customer concerns over data security and sovereignty.