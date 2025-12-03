German firm is building solar panels—right in space—by 2027
German company Dcubed wants to change how we power stuff in space. Their new ARAQYS system actually builds solar arrays while orbiting Earth, aiming to meet the growing energy needs of satellites and future space missions.
They're planning three demo launches, with a full-scale 2-kilowatt array ready by 2027.
How does this tech work?
ARAQYS uses an ultrathin solar blanket that unrolls in orbit, then a space-based 3D printer adds a sturdy backing—using UV light from the sun to set it.
This method is way cheaper than old-school solar panels and can be scaled up fast, thanks to Dcubed's teams working from Germany.
Who's already on board?
Space tech player Intuitive Machines has picked Dcubed's arrays for its first Space Data Network satellite launching in 2026.
That means Dcubed's rigid deployable arrays aren't just cool tech—they're already getting real-world use for powering missions around the Moon and beyond.