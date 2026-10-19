Amazon launches free TorchNeuron for running PyTorch on Trainium chips
Amazon is introducing TorchNeuron, a free software tool that lets developers run PyTorch code straight on its Trainium AI chips: no code changes needed.
It's a clear move to take some spotlight away from NVIDIA, which has long dominated the AI chip scene.
TorchNeuron eases migration and cuts costs
TorchNeuron is all about making the switch to Amazon's chips simple and stress-free.
Colin Brace, vice president of software for Annapurna Labs, shared that their goal is to help developers move over with as little hassle as possible.
The tool is already being used by more than 30 early adopters in areas like robotics and voice AI, and Brace said it can result in steep cost savings.
Plus, with Google and others working on similar tools, competition in the AI chip world is definitely heating up.