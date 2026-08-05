Amazon loses court battle to block Perplexity's AI shopping tools
What's the story
Amazon has lost a major legal battle against Perplexity, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm behind innovative shopping tools. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Perplexity didn't violate any hacking laws when its AI assisted users in shopping on Amazon. This ruling marks the first by a federal appeals court on whether AI agents acting on behalf of users can legally access online platforms.
User accountability
Court's clarification on user access pivotal to ruling
The court clarified that it was Amazon customers using Perplexity's tools, not Perplexity itself, who accessed Amazon's platform.
This distinction was key to the ruling, as it meant no hacking had occurred.
The decision could pave the way for other "agentic" AIs in the future. Agentic AI systems are capable of planning and executing tasks with minimal human intervention.
Legal defense
Perplexity previously labeled Amazon's lawsuit as 'bald attempt'
Perplexity had previously defended itself against Amazon's lawsuit, calling it a "bald attempt" to block Amazon users from using its agentic browser Comet.
The company argued that AI agents don't have eyes to see the pervasive advertising Amazon bombards its users with.
Despite the ruling, both sides are sticking with their legal arguments for now as Amazon evaluates its next steps in this ongoing dispute.