Amazon Music drops 2025 Delivered to recap your listening
What's the story
Amazon Music has launched a new feature called "2025 Delivered," which gives users a personalized annual summary of their music listening habits. The feature is similar to Spotify's popular Wrapped experience and gives listeners an overview of their top artists, favorite songs, and preferred genres. It also includes statistics for audiobooks and podcasts consumed over the year.
Unique features
Alexa integration and badge system
One of the unique aspects of Amazon Music's year-end recap is a special feature for users with an Alexa-enabled device. These users can see the title of the most requested song they have asked Alexa to play throughout the year. Along with this, Amazon Music has also introduced a badge system where users can earn badges like "Trendsetter" and "Headliner" for discovering new albums or being in the top percentage of an artist's listeners.
User engagement
Shareable stats and global reach
Amazon Music also provides animated shareable cards highlighting users' unique music stats. The new 2025 cards come with a "music festival" theme and are personalized for each listener. The feature is now live on the Amazon Music app in several countries including the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, India, Canada, and Australia. However, to be eligible for this feature, users need to have at least a few hours of listening history on their account.