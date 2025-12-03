Microsoft Notepad gets AI tools, users have mixed feelings

What's changing—and why people care

Notepad's new AI tools can rewrite or summarize text, which could be useful for quick edits or notes.

Still, forum discussions show plenty of skepticism about whether these upgrades are really needed.

Some folks wonder if more advanced AI features will make things too complicated—drawing comparisons to how even advanced AI tools like ChatGPT have their limitations.

The debate highlights how even simple apps are getting smarter (and maybe a bit more crowded with features).