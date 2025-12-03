Healthify's Ria gets smarter: Now talks, listens, and logs your food

Healthify just gave its AI assistant Ria a major glow-up. You can now have real-time voice chats with Ria, snap pics of your meals for instant food logging, and interact in over 50 languages—including Hinglish. All this is powered by OpenAI's latest tech.

Smarter features that actually help Ria's new camera tool means you don't have to type out what you eat—just use the camera to identify and log food items, with user input.

The app is developing a more persistent memory layer to remember your preferences over time for more personalized advice, and it can provide insights about topics like how your glucose levels might affect your sleep.

Your health data, all in 1 place Ria pulls together info from fitness trackers, sleep monitors, and glucose devices to give you personalized health summaries and exercise tips.

During nutritionist calls, it even transcribes the chat and brings up your data on the spot—making coaching sessions smoother.