Amazon might replace 600,000 US employees with robots by 2033

Amazon is planning to automate a significant portion of its operations in the United States, as per The New York Times. According to leaked internal documents and interviews with company insiders, the tech giant hopes that its robots can replace over 600,000 jobs by 2033. The ambitious plan comes even as Amazon expects its sales volume to double during this period.

Financial impact Automation could eliminate up to 160,000 US jobs by 2027 The leaked documents reveal that Amazon's robotics team is working on automating 75% of the company's operations. The automation process could eliminate up to 160,000 US jobs by 2027. Each item Amazon warehouses and delivers could be cheaper by nearly $0.30 due to these automation efforts, which are expected to save the company a whopping $12.6 billion between 2025 and 2027.

PR efforts Amazon has been considering ways to improve its image In light of the potential backlash over job losses, Amazon has been considering ways to improve its image as a "good corporate citizen." The company has thought about community projects and avoiding terms like "automation" and "AI." Instead, it looked at using broader terms such as "advanced technology" and even referred to robots working alongside humans as "cobots."