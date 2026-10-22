Amazon renames book subscription Kindle+ adds AI-narrated audiobooks for $12/mo
Technology
Amazon just gave its book subscription a fresh new name: Kindle+.
For the same $12 a month, you still get unlimited access to tons of books, but now there's a twist: AI-narrated audiobooks have joined the mix, so the listening library is way bigger.
KDP authors get free virtual voice
You can borrow up to 20 titles at once, just like before.
The cool part? Authors using Kindle Direct Publishing can turn their books into audiobooks for free with Amazon's Virtual Voice service, making it easier for more stories to get heard.