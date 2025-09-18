Amazon's new AI chatbot can create ads for your products

Amazon is ramping up its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by introducing a new chatbot for sellers. The innovative tool will help merchants create promotional content with just a text prompt. All they need to do is specify the kind of ad they want to see, and the AI chatbot takes into account brand guidelines, product pages, and other store details to generate concepts for static or video ads.

Efficiency boost Tool can generate taglines, scripts, and even voiceovers The new tool from Amazon is designed to make the ad creation process quicker and more cost-effective. It can generate taglines and images for a product, write scripts, add music, create voiceovers, and even lay out storyboards. This way, advertisers can explore and experiment rapidly with their campaigns. The ads created using this tool can be displayed on Amazon's marketplace as well as other platforms like Prime Video, Kindle, and Twitch.

Tech integration The chatbot is similar to TikTok's ad generation tool Amazon's AI chatbot, which is still in beta, runs on its own Nova AI model and Anthropic's Claude. The tool is similar to the one used by TikTok advertisers for generating video ads. It also builds on Amazon's existing AI tools that already allow sellers to create AI videos showcasing their products.