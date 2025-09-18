Apple's first foldable iPhone will be made in India

Apple is working with Taiwanese suppliers to explore the production of a foldable iPhone, Nikkei reported. The tech giant plans to mass-produce this innovative device in India for release in 2026. The move comes as part of Apple's strategy to boost its production capabilities and expand its product lineup with new offerings like a foldable iPhone.

Production goals Aim to boost iPhone production in 2026 Apple is aiming to produce around 95 million iPhones in its next lineup, slated for a 2026 release. This would be a more than 10% increase from this year's production numbers. The company believes that launching a long-awaited foldable model could play a crucial role in achieving this ambitious target.

Pilot line Mini pilot line for foldable iPhone The discussions between Apple and its suppliers are aimed at leveraging Taiwan's engineering resources and ecosystem. The plan is to set up a mini pilot line for equipment testing, fine-tuning parameters, and manufacturing steps for the foldable iPhone. Once these processes are established in Taiwan, they will be replicated in India for the mass production of the device.

Location scouting Potential location for pilot line identified A potential location for the proposed pilot line has been identified in a northern Taiwanese city. This is part of Apple's larger strategy to test and refine the production process of its upcoming foldable iPhone. The company has not yet commented on the report or confirmed its plans for this device.