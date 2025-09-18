Next Article
This AI journaling app is India's top 10 Health & Fitness
Technology
Rocket Health, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, just dropped Rocket Journal—an AI-powered voice journaling app that helps you talk out your feelings and get insights on your mood.
It's already made waves, landing in India's Top 10 Health & Fitness apps within two days of its iOS launch.
How it works
The app lets you vent in Rant Mode or go for guided sessions, with prompts designed alongside mental health pros.
It aims to make self-care more accessible in India, where there's just one psychiatrist for every 100,000 people.
Available on iOS now—with Android and Apple Watch versions expected by 2026—Rocket Journal is here to support your wellness journey whenever you need it.